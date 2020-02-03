Coronavirus in India: Kerala confirms third case! Patient under treatment after return from Wuhan

The cases of the virus have spread across 25 countries. (Reuters)

Coronavirus in India: The third positive case of coronavirus in India has been reported from Kerala’s Kasaragod. The case was confirmed by Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. She added that the patient is currently under treatment at the Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod and said that the patient’s condition is stable. The patient had recently returned from China’s Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak. All the three positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Kerala and the second positive coronavirus case was reported in India on Sunday.

The first case was reported from Kerala’s Thrissur on Thursday. The patient was a medical student in Wuhan and had returned to Kerala recently. In the second, which came to the fore on Sunday, the patient was another student and had returned to Kerala from Wuhan on January 24. Shailaja had said that the second patient was in the isolation ward at the Alappuzha Medical College and was currently stable.

Meanwhile, as many as 647 Indians have been rescued from Wuhan and another 7 nationals of Maldives were also brought back to Delhi. All the rescued people will be kept in the quarantine facilities built by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army in the National Capital Region for an incubation period of 28 days in order to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Apart from them, over 2,000 Indians have been isolated and are under observation for showing signs similar to those of coronavirus.

In China, more than 360 people have died due to coronavirus and the total number of cases in the country was recorded at 17,205 on Sunday evening. The number of cases increased by 2,800 as compared to Saturday, an increase of nearly 20%. Outside China, till Sunday evening, 175 cases had been reported, and most of the patients were reported to have had a direct link with China.

The cases of the virus have spread across 25 countries and most of the countries have started closing their borders with China, including India, which has temporarily suspended all the e-visas which had been previously issued to the Chinese nationals.

Furthermore, the Union Health Ministry has updated its travel advisory, reiterating the suggestion that nationals should avoid travelling to China over concerns of the virus. Moreover, it stated that travellers returning from China could be quarantined for an incubation period as a preventive measure.