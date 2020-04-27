Coronavirus in India: Is Madhya Pradesh facing more severe threat?

Madhya Pradesh is expecting a rise in coronavirus positive cases because the results of thousands of samples are awaited. (Reuters image)

Has Coronavirus COVID-19 infected Madhya Pradesh been hit by a more virulent strain? Authorities in the state have raised apprehensions even as the coronavirus death toll in Madhya Pradesh has surpassed the ominous 100-mark. The maximum number of deaths has been reported from districts like Ujjain, Indore, Dewas, and Khargone. Now state authorities are mulling to send samples from these areas to the National Institute of Virology located in Pune. State authorities want to ascertain whether a “more virulent strain” has hit the aforementioned areas or not, as per the IE report.

As per the data, 86 out of the total 103 COVID-19 related deaths in the state have been reported from Khargone, Dewas, Indore, and Ujjain districts. Apart from this, other statistics that have caused concerns. The combined and individual death rates reported from these districts are higher than that of the national average!

Jyoti Bindal, Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Indore, has confirmed that samples from Bhopal and Sagar will also be sent to Pune for more detailed study. Bindal has revealed that both “fatality” and “positivity” are more in these areas. The Dean opined that countries around the world are witnessing different death and positive rates. The Pune-based lab had also sought for samples from Gwalior and Jabalpur. However, that is not possible right now due to travel constraints, she said.

Madhya Pradesh is expecting a rise in coronavirus positive cases because the results of thousands of samples are awaited. Among these, several samples have been sent to Ahmedabad and Puducherry. The state government has adopted stern measures to tackle the menace of Coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already directed officials to adopt the best medical practices in COVID-19 treatment. Through a video conference, CM Chouhan has given instructions to start the Intensive care unit (ICU) facilities in each district. The Chief Minister has also suggested that home quarantine should be prioritized for coronavirus suspects.