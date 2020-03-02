Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry detects two more positive cases; check details

Expanding its reach in India, two more positive cases of the novel Coronavirus have been detected with one being in Delhi and one in Telangana.
Coronavirus update: Expanding its reach in India, two more positive cases of the novel Coronavirus have been detected with one being in Delhi and one in Telangana. The Ministry of Health in an update said, “One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored.” The ministry also informed that the affected person identified in Delhi has travelled to Italy while the one from Telangana has been to Dubai. “Further details of his travels are being ascertained,” the Ministry said.
(To be updated..)
Update on #COVID19:
Two positive cases of #nCoV19 detected. More details in the Press Release.#coronoavirusoutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/kf83odGo8f
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 2, 2020
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.