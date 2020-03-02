Coronavirus in India: Health Ministry detects two more positive cases; check details

Updated: March 2, 2020 2:51:29 PM

Expanding its reach in India, two more positive cases of the novel Coronavirus have been detected with one being in Delhi and one in Telangana.

One positive case has been detected in New Delhi.

Coronavirus update: Expanding its reach in India, two more positive cases of the novel Coronavirus have been detected with one being in Delhi and one in Telangana. The Ministry of Health in an update said, “One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored.” The ministry also informed that the affected person identified in Delhi has travelled to Italy while the one from Telangana has been to Dubai. “Further details of his travels are being ascertained,” the Ministry said. 

(To be updated..)

