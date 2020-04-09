Coronavirus in India: Has ‘community transmission’ begun or not?

When a person who has not travelled but got the disease from someone who had travelled and was infected, that is called ‘local transmission’.

The government has denied that ‘community transmission’ is taking place and, indeed, the purpose of the lockdown was to ensure this didn’t happen. Based on data from Maharashtra’s health department, website covidindia.org has said “Maharashtra data confirms community transmission”. Based on the number of people who have travelled versus those who have not, the website says that, in the past 11 days, “no growth in travellers in the past 11 days vs more than 5x growth in non-travelers” suggests there is community transmission. When a person who has not travelled but got the disease from someone who had travelled and was infected, that is called ‘local transmission’.

But if there is extensive mapping of whom a person met and whom they, in turn, met and that still doesn’t show anyone who has travelled, that is called ‘community transmission’. It is not clear if the mapping of contacts was as rigorous in the case of Maharashtra – so as to come to a firm conclusion – but the fact that lockdowns are going to be extended suggests the authorities are worried.