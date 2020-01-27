Coronavirus in India: Goa government to form special task force to monitor cases

Panaji | Published: January 27, 2020

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that people arriving in Goa from the virus-affected regions outside India would be closely monitored.

The Goa government has decided to form a special task force to monitor cases, if any, of coronavirus in the tourist state. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that people arriving in Goa from the virus-affected regions outside India would be closely monitored.

“I have given instructions to form a special task force to monitor any cases of coronavirus in Goa. All the activities, including people arriving from the virus-affected regions, would be closely monitored and reported to the state Chief Secretary,” Rane told reporters. The task force will work as per the guidelines laid down by the Union Ministry of Health, he added.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus in China is a novel strain and not seen before. It has killed 26 people so far, and has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). No positive case has been detected in India so far.

