Coronavirus in India: Covid-19 tally breaches 29-lakh mark, 983 succumb to virus in last 24 hours

With a single-day jump of 68,898 COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 29-lakh mark, according to the latest data was released by the Union Health Ministry today morning as reported by PTI. As many as 983 deaths were also reported on Thursday in different parts of the country, taking the death toll to 54,849 so far. The COVID tally had crossed the 28-lakh figure in the country on Wednesday.

With the recoveries reported on Thursday, the total number of people who have recovered from the lethal disease has reached 21.58 lakh. The government data showed that the recovery rate also marginally shot up to over 74 per cent. Marginal improvement was also reported in the COVID fatality rate in the country which decreased to 1.89 per cent. While the recovery rate signifies the number of patients who have recovered from the disease, the fatality rate represents the percentage of patients who have succumbed to the disease.

However, despite the recovery rate inching closer to a higher number, the active cases in the country remain at 6.92 lakh cases spread in different states. Since the last fortnight, nascent signs of slowing down of the virus spread have been reported. While the positivity rate started declining from August 9 for the first time since the month of May, the daily COVID cases have also been hovering between the 60,000and 70,000 for the last fortnight. Testing has also been ramped up rapidly in the country. According to the latest data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 3.34 crore samples have been tested in the country since the onset of the virus.