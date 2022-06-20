Coronavirus Top Updates: India sees biggest uptick in weekly Covid-19 cases since Feb; logs 12,781 new infections, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

Latest Developments on Covid-19 June 20th: Fresh Covid-19 cases saw a huge surge in almost all states and Union Territories this week. Maharashtra reported the highest number of infections where the weekly tally crossed the 25,000 mark, up from 17,380 in the preceding week, as per media reports. Kerala too reported a spike of 42%, with over 20,500 new Covid-19 cases. Although the number of deaths in the week gone by remained low, the total number of infections recorded were more than 79,250 in the week starting from June 13 and ending on June 19th. Let’s dive into the latest developments related to Coronavirus in India.

According to the official data shared by the Ministry of Health on Monday, India recorded 12,781 new cases and 18 deaths in last 24 hours. The total count of infection tally now stands at 4,33,09,473, while the daily positivity went past 4 per cent after 130 days. The death toll has now climbed to 5,24,873.

The number of active cases increased to 76,700, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.62 per cent. The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, according to the Ministry’s data. An increase of 4,226 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,07,900, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent.

Maharashtra’s Thane has logged 849 new cases of Covid-19 raising the infection count in the district to 7,18,884, an official informed on Monday. There was no report of any fatality and the death toll in the district stood at 11,898, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

So far, 196.18 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

