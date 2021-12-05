Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: Puducherry makes vaccination compulsory with immediate effect, India records 8,895 new Covid-19 cases

Over 127 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India Live Updates: India recorded a single-day rise of 8,895 cases of Covid-19 and 2,796 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Over 127 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Two more cases of Omicron were reported in India on Saturday, one from Gujarat and one from Mumbai, taking the total tally to four. The first two cases of Omicron were reported from Karnataka. Gujarat had detected the new variant in a 72-year-old man who had returned from Zimbabwe, and Maharashtra’s health department announced that it had identified a 33-year-old person from Mumbai’s Kalyan-Dombivli infected with the Omicron variant. The person had recently returned from South Africa.

Going by the rising number of cases, states have already pulled up their socks and have begun to prepare for the fight against the new Omicron variant. The government of Puducherry on Sunday made Covid-19 vaccination compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect. The order stated, “Those violating law will be liable for penal action.”

Internationally speaking, things don’t look very positive. New York announced three more cases of the omicron on Saturday, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight, news agency AP reported. The number of states identifying the variant is also growing. Massachusetts and Washington state announced their first cases on Saturday.

