Coronavirus Latest Updates: After biggest surge in positive cases in a day India braces for ‘Janata Curfew’

Coronavirus latest news: India recorded 63 new cases, highest on a single day on Friday, March 20 in the worst day to date in the fight against Coronavirus. The number of active cases has now jumped to 231. Central and state governments are fighting to stop community transmission as they are moving to close all the places where possible gathering might take place. PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday had called on the citizens to carry out a self-imposed Janta Curfew to bring a change in attitude towards the Covid-19 pandemic. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the closure of all shops, malls and other places that are prone to contagion with exceptions given to pharmacies and grocery stores. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also has called for similar measures and a virtual lockdown in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad has been called.

Indian Railways has notified that no passenger train will start from the station of origin from midnight to 10 pm on March 22 during the Janata Curfew. Airline companies as well have announced their reduced or complete disruption in their operations during the Janata Curfew. Indigo has said that it will be operational on only 60 per cent of its routes while Vistara and GoAir have also announced curtailment of their service to help the government in checking the spread of highly infectious Coronavirus.

