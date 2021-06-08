Coronavirus Cases in India LIVE Updates: Will PM Modi’s ‘reversal’ in vaccine policy help India’s Covid recovery?

Commuters at the Old Delhi Metro Station after resumption of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi, on June 7. (PTI photo)

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics in India Live News: On a day when India decided to take steps toward a gradual unlock process, a key policy change was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his ninth address to the nation since the pandemic began, PM Modi announced ‘free vaccination’ for all. This has been the demand of several states for a while. However, the PM didn’t stop at that. He also blamed the states for the vaccine mess. While almost all states have welcomed the decision, the full effect of this policy change would be felt in the next couple of months. Main issues such as vaccine stock, bridging the urban-rural divide, availability of the vaccines at government centres will determine how quickly the world’s second most populated nation inoculate itself against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, for the first time in more than two months, the daily caseload dropped below the 1-lakh mark. While experts have welcomed the decline, they have also warned about pandemic fatigue and complacency. Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from India and around the globe: