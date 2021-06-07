Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi announces free vaccine for all above 18 yrs from June 21; Mumbai reports 728 new cases

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Today, Covid-19 Vaccine Live Tracker, Unlock LIVE: Prime Minister Modi announced on Monday that the Central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days. The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation. He also announced the government will distribute free foodgrains to around 80 crore people till Diwali under the PMGKAY.
National Capital Delhi and states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are seeing gradual reopening of the markets, malls, gyms, etc. While resuming the economic activities will help the nation, the problem lies in the intertwined cycle of relaxing the corona lockdowns and rise in the Covid cases. We saw a similar surge right after restrictions were eased in October last year. Same was the case in January and February. In early March, the Centre was so confident about beating the coronavirus that the Union Health Minister had said that India was in Covid endgame. Then came the brutal second wave.
The experts have sounded cautious as India still has not vaccinated enough people. As of today, less than 4% of the total population has got both doses of the Covid vaccine. While the corona tally shows that the worst is over, but the past track record show otherwise. So has India finally learnt the lesson from the horrors of the second wave of coronavirus and ready for a calibrated unlock? The jury is out.
Here are the latest updates from India and around the world:
Highlights
Kerala reports 9,313 new COVID-19 cases, 221 more deaths, raising infection count to 26,12,370 and toll 10,157; lockdown, which was scheduled to end on June 9, extended till June 16 (PTI)
COVID19 | Mumbai has reported 728 new positive cases, 980 recoveries, and 28 deaths today.
Himachal Pradesh reports 656 new COVID-19 cases, 1,444 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours; active cases at 7,555 (ANI)
I express my gratitude to PM Modi for the decision of free vaccine to States, it will not put an additional burden on the States. Free vaccination for all above 18 will go a long way in defeating a possible third wave of COVID19: Haryana CM ML Khattar (ANI)
Students who want to go abroad for studies from Punjab will now be prioritised in Covid vaccination process in 18-44 age group: CM Amarinder Singh (PTI)
Free vaccines (centralized vaccination drive) for all those above the age of 18, is a great relief for the public. I congratulate the Prime Minister for this public welfare decision: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)
I thank PM Modi for announcing free vaccines for people above 18 years and for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. It will be helpful in battling COVID-19: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ANI)
Tamil Nadu records 19,448 new COVID cases, 31,360 patient discharges, and 351 deaths in the past 24 hours
Active cases: 2,32,026Total discharges: 19,97,299Death toll: 27,356 (ANI)
Lockdown extended till 16 June in Kerala; Complete lockdown on 12 & 13 June
Stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials and banks will continue to function as they do now: Kerala CMO (ANI)
PM has ensured that States will get vaccines & youngsters will get vaccinated at a fast pace. There's now no point in floating global tenders for procurement of vaccines as our requirements to be met by the Government of India: Karnataka Dy CM Dr. Ashwathnarayan (ANI)
Prime Minister's declaration that COVID19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the States from 21 June, is the most appropriate response at this hour. I am happy that our request has been positively responded to by the Prime Minister: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)
A post-Covid facility at an Ayurvedic hospital in north Delhi was inaugurated on Monday, the area's mayor said. There are six Ayurvedic panchakarma hospitals under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), which are located at Prashant Vihar, Padma Nagar, Karmapura, Begumpur, Rajendra Nagar and Haiderpur and post-Covid care facilities will be available for the patients at these facilities, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said. On Monday, Prakash inaugurated the post-Covid facility at the hospital in Prashant Vihar, the NDMC said. He said the NDMC has started the facilities for those who have been cured of coronavirus infection to ensure their "speedy normalisation". Dental, skin, hair, eye, and nail-related complications among other health issues are being seen in many patients who have recovered from COVID-19, according to medical experts. (PTI)
Free vaccination for all should have been implemented 6 months ago but 'Dair aaye durust aaye'. Central govt should not have made any changes in the vaccine policy earlier. 25% of vaccine doses allotted to private hospitals are a lot: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo (ANI)
The gap between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Olympic-bound athletes and officials has been set to four weeks by the Ministry of Health, informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Monday. Batra has communicated the same to national sports federations. "All NSFs whose Athletes have Qualified for Tokyo Olympics. Letter has been issued by Ministry of Health Government of India, that in the case of Tokyo Bound Athletes and officals, the 2nd dose of vaccination will be done after 4 weeks of 1st dose of Vaccination," Batra said in a statement. Last month, a government panel had recommended that the dosage interval of Serum Insititute of India's Covishield vaccine be increased to 12-16 weeks. (PTI)
Sarpanchs of Binjharpur block in Odisha's Jajpur district have decided to impose a shutdown in their panchayat areas amid rising COVID-19 cases. The announcement was made after all 29 panchayats of the block passed a resolution to this effect. A copy of the resolution was also sent to the district collector, seeking cooperation to impose the shutdown. The shutdown will be imposed in two phases -- from June 8 to June 10, and June 14 to June 17, the resolution said. There will be no shutdown on June 11, and June 12 and 13 will be covered by the weekend shutdown imposed by the state government. Sarpanch of Mansada panchayat Rama Chandra Behera said the decision was taken following discussions with residents, local market committees and traders. Binjharpur block reported 1,664 COVID-19 cases till Sunday. (PTI)
I express my gratitude towards the PM for announcing universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India and also for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI)
We thank PM Modi for this important announcement of universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India. IMA is constantly and proactively supporting the vaccination drive initiated by the Prime Minister: Dr JA Jayalal, President, IMA (ANI)
To further facilitate access to vaccination for persons with disability, the government has decided to include the UDID card in the list of prescribed photo ID documents for Covid vaccination and the necessary provisions for the same are being made and would be available in Co-WIN shortly, the health ministry said on Monday. The ministry has advised the states and Union territories to widely publicise the use of the UDID card as a permissible photo ID for accessing COVID vaccination. The Centre has been supporting the efforts of the states under the "whole of government" approach for ensuring a smooth and effective vaccination drive since January 16. It has developed the CoWIN digital platform to streamline the process of vaccination for various categories of beneficiaries across the country. CoWIN provides the technological backbone to effectively roll out and scale up the mechanism for the Covid vaccine distribution system, the ministry said in a statement. (ANI)
Varanasi airport has handled transportation of 1,800 kgs of COVID-19 vaccine till date, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Monday. "Movement of more than 128 oxygen concentrators from various cities e.g. Delhi and Mumbai and movement of COVID patients through charter and medical flights to major cities (was also handled at Varanasi airport) till date," the AAI's statement said. India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic during the last couple of weeks and several states across the country have been facing shortage of COVID-19 vaccine and oxygen. (PTI)
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said 28,252 cases of mucormycosis have so far been reported from 28 states/UTs in the country, of which 86 per cent cases have a history of COVID-19 and 62.3 per cent with a history of diabetes. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of mucormycosis cases (6,339) followed by Gujarat (5,486), he said after chairing the 28th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 via video conferencing, a health ministry statement said. (PTI)
Andhra Pradesh reports 4,872 new COVID cases, 13,702 recoveries, and 86 deaths in the past 24 hours
Active cases: 1,14,510 Total recoveries: 16,37,149Death toll: 11,552 (ANI)
From reactivation of herpes infection to loss of hair, several Covid patients in recovery phase are facing one dermatological complication or another due to lowered immunity, say doctors. Skin care experts at leading facilities in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities concurred that coronavirus patients even after being discharged from hospitals or having finished their home quarantine period should watch out for any skin inflammation or consult a doctor immediately if "it grows uncontrollably". Dr D M Mahajan, senior consultant, dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi, says many post-Covid patients with skin complications are rushing to OPDs, fearing they have contracted mucormycosis or black fungus but people should be cautious not paranoid. "Several Covid patients in recovery phase are facing skin complications and the most common one being reported to us are cases of herpes. In many patients with a history of herpes it is get retriggered and in others they are just contracting it afresh, both due to lowered immunity," he said. (PTI)
Punjab govt has extended COVID-induced restrictions till June 15 with certain relaxations including opening of shops till 6pm & private offices to function at 50% strength. Night curfew will remain in force from 7pm-6am on weekdays but regular curfew will continue on Sundays: CMO
China on Monday rejected former US president Donald Trump's demand to pay USD 10 trillion as reparations to America and the world for the death and destruction caused by the COVID-19, saying the accountability lies with politicians who ignored people's lives and health. Speaking at a Republican Party convention in North Carolina on Saturday, Trump, who termed the COVID-19 as "China virus" and "Wuhan virus", said China should pay hefty compensation. "China should pay USD 10 trillion to America, and the world, for the death and destruction they have caused!" said Trump. When he was in power, Trump had called for a probe alleging that the virus had leaked from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and even pulled out of the World Health Organisation (WHO) accusing the UN health agency of supporting Beijing. Commenting on Trump's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here that during Trump's tenure there were more than 24 million (2.4 crore) COVID-19 cases and the death toll exceeded more than 410 ,000. "Trump repeatedly ignored the facts and tried to shirk his responsibilities of failing to respond to the epidemic and tried to divert people's attention," Wang said. (PTI)
Nightlife in Goa should not be allowed to resume till the COVID-19 situation in India comes under control, state Ports Minister and BJP leader Michael Lobo said on Monday as he stressed the need to protect the lives of people. Lobo represents the Calangute Assembly segment which has many nightclubs and bars. Speaking to reporters, Lobo said it will take another year for the pandemic-hit economy to return to normalcy. "Goa is a world-famous destination for its nightlife. The nightlife has been shut down (due to COVID-19 curbs) and I feel that it should continue to remain closed till the COVID-19 situation in the country comes under control," he said. The minister said the lives of people are more important than the economy of Goa. "We have seen our close friends dying due to COVID-19. We have to be very careful. The economic activity can resume after we see that COVID-19 cases across India are coming under control," he said. Lobo suggested tourism be opened in a phased manner prioritising those activities which won't trigger transmission of coronavirus. (PTI)
The Covishield vaccine produces more antibodies than Covaxin though both generate a "good immune response", says a pan-India study of healthcare workers who had received both doses of the preventives. The yet-to-be-published study, posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv on June 4, covered 515 healthcare workers (HCW) -- 305 men and 210 women -- from 22 cities in 13 states. Covishield, from the Oxford-AstraZeneca stable, is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune. Covaxin is the indigenously manufactured vaccine by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and National Institute of Virology (NIV). The blood samples of those participating in the study were tested for the quantity of antibodies produced and levels of specific antibodies that are directed to the spike protein of the virus, which is regarded as a proxy for protection. "Both vaccines elicited good immune response after two doses, although seropositivity rates and antibody levels were significantly higher in Covishield compared to Covaxin," Awadhesh Kumar Singh, lead author of the study and consultant endocrinologist, G D Hospital and Diabetes Institute, Kolkata, said in a tweet. (PTI)
Engineering and construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has committed six oxygen plants to various government hospitals in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Monday. The first such oxygen unit was supplied to a hospital in Tiruvallur district, a release from L&T said . Larsen and Toubro has supplied an oxygen plant of 500 LPM (litres per minute) capacity to the government hospital in Ponneri, Tiruvallur, and the company was in the process of supplying and commissioning five more plants to other places, the release said. (PTI)
An easing of coronavirus-induced curbs under the Maharashtra government's five-level plan based on infection positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels came into force on Monday in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic areas, both of which are placed in category 3. Easing of curbs under the third category will be applicable for the places where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent. Hotels, restaurants, bars and food courts as well as salons, beauty parlours and wellness centres have been allowed to function with 50 percent seating capacity on weekdays till 4 pm from Monday. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, which has been allowed to start services with 50 per cent passenger capacity, said it had deployed 415 buses on 179 routes. "Around 30 per cent of our members have reopened their eateries and restaurants in the city. Most of these are in areas where corporate establishments and offices are located. The staff in many eateries have been away and they will start coming back over the next one week," Ganesh Shetty, president of Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association said. (PTI)
Maharashtra | Shops reopen in Nagpur as 5-level unlock begins; visuals from Sitabuldi main road. "The last 2 months were very painful for us. Government should increase closure time from 5pm to 7pm," says Ashish Jain, a shopkeeper (ANI)
The Rajasthan government has issued an order for forming committees at the state, district and block levels to ensure proper utilisation of coronavirus vaccines. These teams will also conduct a detailed audit of disposal of vaccine doses that have been wasted. Principal Secretary (Health) Akhil Arora said these monitoring teams should ensure maximum utilisation of vaccine doses. Three teams at the district level will oversee the vaccination process, while three teams at the state level will conduct periodic audits. The teams at the district and block levels will monitor vaccination drive and send their reports to the Directorate of Medical and Health in Jaipur through the District Collector. (PTI)
The Delhi government Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it has directed all government centres, private hospitals and nursing homes here that Covaxin will only be administered to those in the age group of 18-44 years who received it as first dose of anti-COVID vaccine. The court was hearing three pleas filed by persons who were finding it difficult to get the second dose of Covaxin after getting the first jab. The Delhi government and the Centre also told the court that an additional of 40,000 vials of Covaxin have been provided to national capital on June 6 to tide over the current situation. Justice Rekha Palli expressed happiness over the development and the proactive steps taken by both the Central and Delhi government to address the issue of shortage of Covaxin, especially for those who have taken the first dose and finding it difficult to get the second dose before the six weeks window expires. The court was informed that the Delhi Chief Secretary has issued an order on June 6 that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that all private hospitals and nursing homes functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres for Covaxin shall ensure that it shall be used for vaccination to only those people (of age group 18-44 years) who are eligible for receiving it as second dose of vaccination during the month of June, 2021 or till further orders. The Health Department of Delhi government, on June 3, has already issued similar directions in this regard to all government COVID Vaccination Centres. (PTI)
Slovakia has become the second European Union country to administer the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. Slovakia has 200,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine available and approved its use on May 26. But so far, only about 5,000 people have registered to receive the two-shot vaccine in the nation of 5.4 million. Hungary was the first EU nation to use Sputnik V, which has not been authorized by the European Medicines Agency. A secret deal for Slovakia to purchase 2 million Sputnik V shots orchestrated by then-Prime Minister Igor Matovic triggered a political crisis in March that resulted in the Slovak government's collapse. Slovakia has been administering the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs, and will also use Johnson & Johnson. All of those vaccines have been authorized by EMA. (AP)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged ASHA workers to create awareness about making villages coronavirus-free and said they had an important role to play to stop a possible third wave that could affect children. Addressing a webinar of Accredited Social Health Activists along with paediatric task force members, Thackeray said parents must not panic while taking care of children infected with COVID-19. "ASHA workers should take charge of villages and guide residents. They must follow the advice of the paediatric task force and refer patients to the administrative machinery immediately," the CM said. (PTI)
Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) on Monday said it has commenced an all-expenses-paid COVID vaccination drive for over 6,000 employees and their dependents. The initiative is being taken ahead in partnership with medical institutions in Bengaluru and Pune in a phased manner, in a zero-compromise approach, and following all prescribed COVID-19 appropriate behaviours, MBRDI said in a statement. The drive will help more than 20,000 recipients receive their doses of the prescribed vaccines, it noted. "We are committed to safeguarding the wellbeing of our employees and their family members and this vaccination drive is yet another step in that direction. "An uncompromised, robust preparation in holding these drives on company premises, adhering to all guidelines, means we do all in our capacity to offer a safe and controlled environment to the beneficiaries," MBRDI Managing Director and CEO Manu Saale noted. (PTI)