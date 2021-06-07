Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi announces free vaccine for all above 18 yrs from June 21; Mumbai reports 728 new cases

PM Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. (PTI photo)

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Today, Covid-19 Vaccine Live Tracker, Unlock LIVE: Prime Minister Modi announced on Monday that the Central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days. The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation. He also announced the government will distribute free foodgrains to around 80 crore people till Diwali under the PMGKAY.

National Capital Delhi and states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are seeing gradual reopening of the markets, malls, gyms, etc. While resuming the economic activities will help the nation, the problem lies in the intertwined cycle of relaxing the corona lockdowns and rise in the Covid cases. We saw a similar surge right after restrictions were eased in October last year. Same was the case in January and February. In early March, the Centre was so confident about beating the coronavirus that the Union Health Minister had said that India was in Covid endgame. Then came the brutal second wave.

PM Modi’s address to the nation — WATCH HERE

The experts have sounded cautious as India still has not vaccinated enough people. As of today, less than 4% of the total population has got both doses of the Covid vaccine. While the corona tally shows that the worst is over, but the past track record show otherwise. So has India finally learnt the lesson from the horrors of the second wave of coronavirus and ready for a calibrated unlock? The jury is out.

