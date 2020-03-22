Coronavirus in India: Complete list of 75 cities put under lockdown

Published: March 22, 2020 5:54:45 PM

Coronavirus lockdown India: 75 cities that have reported coronavirus cases and will now be put under complete down to check the spread of COVID-19 disease in the country

Coronavirus lockdown India: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has notified 75 cities that have reported coronavirus cases and will now be put under complete down to check the spread of COVID-19 disease in the country.

These cities are:

In Andhra Pradesh – Prakasam, Vijaywada, Vizag.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh.

In Chhattisgarh – Raipur.

In Delhi – Central, East Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.

In Gujarat – Kutchh, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad.

In Haryana – Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Panipat, Gurugram,

In Himachal Pradesh – Kangra.

In the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir – Srinagar, Jammu.

In Karnataka – Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu, Kalaburgi.

In Kerala – Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Iduki, Kannur, Kasargod, Kottayam, Mallapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvanthpuram, Thrissur.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh – Kargil, Leh.

In Madhya Pradesh – Jabalpur

In Maharashtra – Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mumbai Sub-Urb, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Yavatmal.

In Odisha – Khurda

In Puducherry – Mahe

In Punjab – Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar.

In Rajasthan – Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur.

In Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Erode, Kanchipuram.

In Telangana – Bhadradri, Kothagudam, Hyderabad, Medchai, Ranga reddy, Sanga Reddy.

In Uttar Pradesh – Agra, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow.

In Uttarakhand – Dehradun.

In West Bengal – Kolkata, North 24 Parganas.

