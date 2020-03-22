Coronavirus in India: Complete list of 75 cities put under lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown India: 75 cities that have reported coronavirus cases and will now be put under complete down to check the spread of COVID-19 disease in the country
These cities are:
In Andhra Pradesh – Prakasam, Vijaywada, Vizag.
The Union Territory of Chandigarh.
In Chhattisgarh – Raipur.
In Delhi – Central, East Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.
In Gujarat – Kutchh, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad.
In Haryana – Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Panipat, Gurugram,
In Himachal Pradesh – Kangra.
In the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir – Srinagar, Jammu.
In Karnataka – Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu, Kalaburgi.
In Kerala – Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Iduki, Kannur, Kasargod, Kottayam, Mallapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvanthpuram, Thrissur.
In the Union Territory of Ladakh – Kargil, Leh.
In Madhya Pradesh – Jabalpur
In Maharashtra – Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mumbai Sub-Urb, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Yavatmal.
In Odisha – Khurda
In Puducherry – Mahe
In Punjab – Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar.
In Rajasthan – Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur.
In Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Erode, Kanchipuram.
In Telangana – Bhadradri, Kothagudam, Hyderabad, Medchai, Ranga reddy, Sanga Reddy.
In Uttar Pradesh – Agra, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow.
In Uttarakhand – Dehradun.
In West Bengal – Kolkata, North 24 Parganas.
