Coronavirus in India: Cases cross 50-lakh mark; here’s a look at states with most caseloads

India could cross the 1-lakh mark in daily cases any day now.

Coronavirus in India: India on Tuesday crossed 50 lakh total cases of coronavirus, after 90,000 cases emerged in a single day. While the daily count of cases was slightly lower than what has been reported over the past few days, India could cross the 1-lakh mark in daily cases any day now. However, the daily growth rate has been falling steadily, according to a report in IE, which stated that on Tuesday, the growth rate dipped below 2% a day as per seven-day compounded daily growth for the first time since the coronavirus wave in India began back in May.

Here’s a look at the top ten states with the most caseload in India.

COVID-19 in India: States with highest caseload

Maharashtra continues to be the leader among states with the highest caseload in the country, accounting for over 20% of the total coronavirus cases that India has seen so far. The state has a total of over 10.97 lakh cases, nearly double that of the state with the second highest caseload. On Tuesday, it reported 20,482 cases. Moreover, the recovery rate in the state stands at 70.6%, much less than the national rate of 78.5%. Maharashtra also has a substantial share of the 82066 deaths India has recorded so far, with over 30,000 deaths being reported from the state.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has a total caseload of nearly 5.84 lakh, with Tuesday witnessing 8,846 new cases in the state. However, the state has a better-than-nation recovery rate of 83.3%. It accounts for over 5,000 deaths.

Tamil Nadu, with a little over 5.14 lakh cases, has the third highest caseload in the country, and it reported, nearly 5,700 cases on Tuesday. While it is behind Andhra Pradesh in terms of total cases, it has reported over 8,500 deaths so far. It also has a recovery rate of nearly 90%.

Apart from that, Karnataka has a total caseload of over 4.75 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is close to India’s, standing at around 77.7%.

The list also includes Uttar Pradesh with over 3.24 lakh cases and a recovery rate of 77.8%, Delhi with more than 2.25 lakh cases and a recovery rate of nearly 84.7%, and West Bengal with over 2.09 lakh cases. The recoveries in West Bengal stand at over 1.81 lakh, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 86.6%.

Moreover, Telangana, Bihar and Odisha are all included in the list with over 1.62 lakh, 1.61 lakh and over 1.58 lakh cases respectively.

Coronavirus pandemic: States with high growth rates

There are four states in India, the report states, that have been reporting a growth rate more than that of the country. This also includes Maharashtra. The growth rate in Maharashtra is 2.18% per day, the report added. In the past few days, Maharashtra has been reporting around 20,000 to 25,000 cases a day, being a huge factor in the recent surge of cases. Meanwhile, its daily growth rate has begun to climb up again, even after it was on a steady decline for the past two months.

Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, seems to be slowing down now, reporting less than 10,000 cases a day for the last five days. It had been recording between 10,000 and 11,000 cases for 15 days before that, the report stated.

Chhattisgarh, while not in the list of top 10 states with worst caseload, has the fastest growth in the country, the report said, adding over 3,000 daily cases. It is also growing at a rate of 5% per day. Since the beginning of September alone, the case count in the state has doubled, now exceeding 70,000. Meanwhile, active cases in the state also surged to 40,000 from 14,000 since the beginning of the month.