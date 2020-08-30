Coronavirus in India: All 10 worst-affected states have over 1 lakh infections, Lakshadweep islands still remain untouched

Among the states that continue to remain on COVID alert are Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, etc.

With the addition of the North-Eastern state Assam, the top 10 Covid-19 worst-affected states in the country have more than a lakh confirmed Coronavirus cases. At the same time, every state and Union Territory barring the Andaman and Nicobar islands have gone past the 1,000 Covid-19 cases mark. The latest to have crossed the 1,000-case mark was Mizoram that discovered 29 cases on Friday, according to an Indian Express report. However, bucking the trend is the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, which is still untouched by the lethal virus and not a single case has been reported from the UT since the beginning of the pandemic.

Among the states that continue to remain on COVID alert are Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, etc. The growth in number of cases in the state of Andhra Pradesh has been fairly high in the last few weeks. On Friday, the state crossed the mark of 4 lakh Coronavirus infections and is well on its trajectory to become the second worst affected state, leaving Tamil Nadu behind. Presently, Tamil Nadu comes after Maharashtra which has been notoriously been the worst affected since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Andhra Pradesh has been recording above 10,000 cases for the last few days which is the second highest caseload in a day after Maharashtra which has been recording 14,000 cases in a day for the last few days.

The growth of virus in the state of Assam has also taken many by surprise as it left behind several large states in the country and included on the list of 10 worst-affected states. The number of total Covid-19 cases in the past month have become two and a half times in the state. However, the mortality from the disease in the state has been one of the lowest in the country at 0.3 per cent. Kerala which proved itself as a model state in controlling the spread of the virus in the country has started faltering as the caseload is increasing at the highest pace of 3.5 per cent whereas the national caseload growth rate is 2.18 per cent. Part of the unprecedented rise in the number of cases in Kerala has been ramped up testing capacity. The state has doubled the number of samples it is testing now from what it was testing at the beginning of the month. It is presently recording above 2,500 cases per day. Telangana has also started recording a high number of cases since it stepped up testing by testing up to 60,000 samples a day. It is presently discovering above 2,500 cases everyday.