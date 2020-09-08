Coronavirus in India: 75,809 new COVID-19 cases take tally to 42.8 lakh; record 1,133 fatalities push death toll to 72,775

India’s single-day rise in cases dipped on Tuesday, after recording over 80,000 cases daily for five days in a row. (AP photo)

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 42,80,422 on Tuesday with 75,809 instances of the viral infection recorded in the last 24 hours, while a record 1,133 fatalities took the death toll to 72,775, the Union health ministry data showed.

During the same period, the number of recoveries surged to 33,23,950 pushing the recovery rate to 77.65 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday.

India’s single-day rise in cases dipped on Tuesday, after recording over 80,000 cases daily for five days in a row.

India recorded a spike of over 90,000 cases on Sunday and Monday. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection stands at 1.7 per cent.

According to the data, there are 8,83,697 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 20.65 per cent of the total caseload.

India’s tally of coronavirus infection crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the number of tests conducted for detection of COVID-19 in India has reached 5,06,50,128 with 10,98,621 samples being tested on Monday.