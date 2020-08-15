  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus in India: 65,002 new cases take COVID-19 tally to 25.26 lakh; death toll rises to 49,036

By: |
Published: August 15, 2020 10:58 AM

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.

A spike of 65,002 cases took India’s COVID-19 tally past 25 lakh on Saturday just a day after it reached the 24-lakh mark, while 18 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent, Union health ministry data showed.

The COVID-19 caseload stood at 25,26,192, while the death-toll climbed to 49,036 with 996 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the data updated on Saturday 8 am showed.

Case fatality rate has declined to 1.94 per cent.

There are 6,68,220,active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 26.45 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has risen to 18,08,936.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in total 2,85,63,095 samples have been tested up to August 14 of which 8,68,679 were examined on Friday, the highest in a day so far.

