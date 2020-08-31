Coronavirus in India: 5 lakh recoveries reported in last 8 days, even as Covid-19 cases set new record

The trend continued as the latest 5 lakh recoveries were added in eight days only as the number reached the 25 lakh figure on August 27.

Even as India recorded the world’s biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday by adding 78,761 cases, the recoveries from the disease have also been steadily rising, data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare showed. The government data showed that the latest five lakh recoveries from the virus took place in the last eight days whereas the previous sets of five lakh recoveries took nine and ten days respectively. The total number of recovered patients in the country on July 30 was 10 lakh which increased to 15 lakh on August 10. Another batch of 5 lakh people got recovered in the next nine days as the number of recovered patients reached 20 lakh on August 19. The trend continued as the latest 5 lakh recoveries were added in eight days only as the number reached the 25 lakh figure on August 27.

However, the number of Coronavirus cases in the country is also rising commensurately with the increasing recoveries. According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry, 78,512 new cases of the virus were reported on Sunday as the country’s tally crossed the 36 lakh figure. The addition of new cases fell just 249 short of setting another grim record in registering a single day highest spike in Covid-19 cases. Importantly, the number of Covid-19 sample tests conducted on Sunday was only 8.46 lakh in comparison to 10.55 lakh samples tested on Saturday which means had the number of tests remained same, the tally of Covid-19 cases would have been much higher. The total number of active cases also increased by 16673 to reach the figure of 781975 after taking into account the recoveries and casualties reported on Sunday. The number of casualties related to Covid-19 also increased by 971 on Sunday taking the total death toll to 64469. Among the worst affected states in the country are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh among others.