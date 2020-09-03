Coronavirus in India: 1,000 deaths per day becomes a new normal; Maha, K’taka, TN, Punjab see surge in Covid-19 deaths

The daily death count is expected to further increase in view of the mounting infections across the country.

The spectre of a large number of deaths related to Covid-19 is coming true as the country has reported more than 1,000 deaths six times in the past 10 days. In addition to Maharashtra, which has notoriously been the worst-affected state in terms of number of cases well as casualties, now Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are also reporting a large number of deaths everyday due to coronavirus-related complications, according to an Indian Express report.

On Wednesday, the state of Punjab recorded over 100 deaths for the first time which had initially been reporting only 40-60 deaths in a day. The daily number of deaths in Punjab is relatively higher than other states which have an equivalent number of infections. The state has recorded over 57,000 cases so far and has about 15,000 active cases. On the other hand, states like Assam, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat and Odisha have reported far higher number of Coronavirus cases but lower mortalities related to the disease. In all these states, the daily number of Coronavirus deaths has been hovering in the range of 20-30 deaths for the past few days.

Responding to the questions being raised over the large number of deaths due to Coronavirus, the Punjab government has said that more people are succumbing to the disease due to late diagnosis of Covid-19, as people are refraining from visiting hospitals until the situation gets out of hand. State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was quoted as saying that over 60 per cent of all patients who succumbed to the virus reported to the hospital for the first time despite suffering from severe symptoms. He also said that even those patients who are suffering from comorbidities are not reporting at the health facility till the situation becomes critical. He also said that more than 50 per cent of the Coronavirus deaths in the state have been reported in diabetic patients. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the other two states which have been consistently reporting over 100 deaths everyday for the past few days.

Defying the logic of more cases resulting in more deaths are the states like Assam, Bihar and Telangana, which have surprisingly low fatality rates despite being in the 10 worst-affected states by case count. Assam which has the lowest mortality rate among India’s large states has registered the death of only 323 patients despite having recorded 1.15 lakh confirmed cases of Coronavirus. It presently has the fatality rate of 0.28 per cent.

The daily death count is expected to further increase in view of the mounting infections across the country. India recorded over 84,000 cases of Coronavirus in the country on Wednesday crossing the figure of 80,000 for the first time. The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country has breached the 38 lakh figure.