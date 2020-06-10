Coronavirus in hospitals: How fast it can spread via surfaces? Study explains

The study was done to stimulate how the virus can spread within the hospital premises.

Can the novel Coronavirus spread quickly in a hospital? A new study has come out that says the COVID-19 can spread within 10 hours in a hospital. Apart from this, it can persist for a minimum of 5 days, the IE citing a study by University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) reported. The study was done to stimulate how the virus can spread within the hospital premises. However, the researchers did not use actual SAS-CoV-2 but a replicated section of DNA from a plant-infecting virus. The report said that this virus cannot infect people.

What followed is that concentration of the DNA virus in water which was first placed on a bed rail was found in nearly half of all the sites sampled across the ward and remained there till at least five days. First the isolation wards were sampled (place where high risk patients are placed) and then 44 other sites within the hospital all five days. The report highlighted that after 10 hours, the genetic material reached 41 per cent of the sampled sites and increased till 59 per cent in three days. Come fifth day, the viral infection again reduced to 41 per cent of the wards sampled. The virus sample was found on bed rails, door handles, arm rests, waiting rooms and other areas, the report said.

It added that the highest proportion of sites which came out to be positive for the surrogate virus were the immediate bedspace area, a nearby room that had several other beds along with clinical areas such as treatment rooms. After three days, 86 per cent of sampled sites in clinical areas came out as positive, the report mentioned.

It is to note that the Coronavirus too spread from droplets just like the virus DNA in water concentration. Furthermore, the report said that more sticky fluid like mucus would easily spread and increase transmission.