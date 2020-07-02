Coronavirus in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah for providing Rapid Antigen Kits to two states

Coronavirus in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah reviews the situation in NCR. Source: Twitter/@MHA

Coronavirus in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held a meeting to review the management of COVID-19 situation in NCR and discuss a unified strategy to tackle COVID pandemic. Apart from Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Shah favoured the use of Rapid Antigen Test kits to help reduce the COVID-19 transmission rate. He said that these kits can be provided to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, news agency PTI reported.

According to MHA, Shah suggested early hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients to reduce mortality rates. Amit Shah also suggested extensive use of Aarogya Setu, Itihaas Apps to help in mapping of COVID-19 cases in NCR.

Shah further said that UP and Haryana can avail AIIMS-Telemedicine consultation through which patients will get advice from experts. Also, small hospitals in both states can take guidance from AIIMS thru Tele-videography.