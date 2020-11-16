  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus in Delhi: Third wave of COVID-19 has crossed its peak, no plans to reimpose lockdown, says Satyendar Jain

By: |
November 16, 2020 1:56 PM

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday

delhi coronavirus, delhi health minister, satyender jain, delhi coronavirus daily cases, covid 19Satyendar Jain he virus cannot be contained through lockdown and that people should protect themselves by wearing face masks. (PTI Image)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city. Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be contained through lockdown and that people should protect themselves by wearing face masks.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday. On Thursday, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.

Related News

Asked whether lockdown would be reimposed in Delhi, Jain said, “No chance.” “I can tell you that the peak of the third wave is gone,” he said. Jain’s remarks come a day after the Centre announced a slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, doubling the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the national capital to check the spiralling numbers of cases in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said some of the hospitals under the municipal corporations of Delhi will be converted into dedicated COVID hospitals. The National Centre for Disease Control, in a report drafted recently, had warned that Delhi needed to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh COVID-19 cases per day, taking into account the winter-related respiratory problems, a large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus in Delhi Third wave of COVID-19 has crossed its peak no plans to reimpose lockdown says Satyendar Jain
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after MP tests positive for COVID-19
2Karnataka, Bengaluru quarantine rules revised! Check state government’s latest quarantine policy
3India records 30,548 fresh COVID-19 cases, 435 deaths