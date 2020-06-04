Coronavirus in Delhi: Rising COVID-19 cases, low testing rates in capital ‘worrisome’, says Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: A medic wearing a PPE kit at AIIMS, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Reportedly, hundreds of health workers have tested positive with coronavirus infection in AIIMS. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Covid-19 in Delhi: Amid an alarming increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the rising COVID-19 cases, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many Delhi districts were ‘worrisome’.

Harsh Vardhan added that the high rate of infections among healthcare workers indicates poor prevention practices and needs to be attended to on priority, PTI reported.

Minister stated that as the Covid-19 tally rises in Delhi, there is a need to ramp up testing alongwith stringent containment, control of perimeter, aggressive surveillance and contact tracing for reducing fatalities and managing Coronavirus cases effectively.

Harsh Vardhan also stressed on the immediate need to increase the number of beds in view of the rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

Vardhan made the remarks in a meeting attended by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, health minister Satyendra Jain, district magistrates, commissioners, and mayors of Delhi. The density of population in some containment zones was posing a major challenge to authorities’ efforts of identifying, testing, triaging, and shifting of patients, he avered and added that the Coronavirus crisis required the administration to pool in resources and experience. In this collective battle, he said, “We are here to support Delhi in its efforts.”

The union minister’s statement comes close on the heels of a woman’s allegations on social media that her Covid-19 positive father was denied a bed in Delhi government’s Covid hospitals — a charge the state authorities have denied.

A thread of tweets from the woman, Amarpreet, began by stating that her father was suffering from high fever and the officials at LNJP Delhi were not admitting him. An hour later she tweeted that her father had passed away. “He is no more. The govt failed us,” she tweeted. Her tweets sparked a major debate on social media on Thursday.

As per the data shared by the union health ministry, Delhi reported 606 deaths due to COVID-19 till 8 AM on Thursday.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rose to 23,645 on Wednesday after a record single-day jump of 1,513 cases, PTI quoted authorities as saying.