PM Modi lauds joint efforts of centre and state govts in fight against Covid-19 in Delhi

Cautioning against complacency at any level in battling the challenge, PM Modi said that utter social discipline and physical distancing was the need of the hour. (Credit: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated the joint efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in putting up a concerted fight against the spread of Coronavirus in Delhi. PM Modi also directed that other states can adopt similar approach in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in entire NCR region, ANI reported. The comments from PM Modi came when he was attending a Covid-19 review meeting with senior ministers, health experts and officials. PM Modi also reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places to effectively contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country. Cautioning against complacency at any level in battling the challenge, PM Modi said that utter social discipline and physical distancing was the need of the hour.

We must maintain personal hygiene and observe social discipline in our public places, PM Modi was quoted as saying at the onset of the meeting by news agency ANI. He further said that the vital information and awareness about the spread of Coronavirus should be disseminated to the farthest corners of the country along with laying emphasis on the need to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister was taking stock of the preparation of the country in dealing with the COVID19 situation in a review meeting. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, top officials from the NITI Aayog and senior government officials among others. PM Modi, since the onset of Coronavirus, has held multiple meetings with the Chief Ministers of the states and Union Territories to devise a common strategy to fight the spread of the virus.

The meeting comes at a time when the country has crossed total 8 lakh positive Coronavirus cases in the country with more than 22 thousand casualties. At the same time, the recovery rate of the patients who have recovered from the disease is also increasing steadily. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka remain some of the worst affected states in the country.