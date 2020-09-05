  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus in Delhi: No need to panic, COVID-19 situation is completely under control, says Arvind Kejriwal

By: |
September 5, 2020 1:08 PM

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal asserted that the number of cases is rising as the AAP government has doubled testing in the city.

Kejriwal said that there is no shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi and added that out of 14,000 beds, only 5,000 are occupied.

Amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought to assure people that there is no need to panic as the situation is completely under control. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal asserted that the number of cases is rising as the AAP government has doubled testing in the city.

Appealing to Delhiities to follow preventive measures against COVID-19, the chief minister said there is no scope for negligent attitude. He said that his government has taken several steps to reduce deaths due to the virus in the national capital.

Kejriwal said that there is no shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi and added that out of 14,000 beds, only 5,000 are occupied.

“Out of 5,000 beds, 1,600-1,700 beds are occupied by those who belong to other states,” he said. On Friday, Delhi recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here in 69 days. This is the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day. Also, over 36,000 tests were conducted on Friday.

