Coronavirus in Delhi: No decision reached on opening cinema halls, swimming pools and organising Ram Leela during Navratri

. However the modalities of the sero survey including the sample size remain to be determined.

Delhi government is yet to decide on opening cinema theatres and swimming pools! According to a report in IE, a decision could not be made at the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority which was convened on Tuesday. In view of the coming Navratris, the administration has to decide whether Ram Lila ceremonies will be allowed to be organised in the city.

While the spread of Coronavirus has considerably slowed down in the last fortnight, the new cases recorded in the last 24 hours were still high at 2676. Another 39 Coronavirus related casualties were added on Tuesday in the national capital. Highlighting the slowed down spread of the infection, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Delhi hit the second peak of Coronavirus cases on September 17 when about 4500 new cases were registered. He also said that the situation has considerably improved since then.

The DDMA meeting on Tuesday was headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal where the officials also discussed the current trend of Coronavirus infection in the city. NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul also suggested that a new strategy be adopted to include perspective planning for managing the spread in the coming months. The other members of the meeting included CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria and Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh.

Top officials who attended the meeting said authorities are holding meetings with several stakeholders to bolster their containment strategy including Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), industrial associations, and religious organisations for the upcoming festival season. The officials also told IE that the fourth serological survey will begin in the city from October 15. However the modalities of the sero survey including the sample size remain to be determined.