Coronavirus in Delhi: Majority of cases are asymptomatic, mortality rate high in elderly, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal also appealed to the migrant workers who are in Delhi (File image)

A lot of coronavirus infected patients in the national capital are without any symptoms or have mild symptoms of the disease, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said. He also revealed the government’s plans to acquire ambulance services from the private hospitals as the state-run ambulance services are falling short of the demand. The number of cases in Delhi is rising every day and it has emerged as one of the worst-affected states from the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Analysing the trend in people who have died from Coronavirus infection, CM Kejriwal has said that 82 per cent of people who died were aged more than 50 years. He reaffirmed the trends worldwide that the Covid-19 disease is more deadly for the elder population.

Detailing the severity of the disease in the state, CM Kejriwal has said that out of 7,000 people infected with the Coronavirus, only 1,500 have been admitted to hospitals. The good news he gave that only 27 patients out of 1,500 people needed treatment on ventilators.

Kejriwal also appealed to the migrant workers who are in Delhi and trying to leave for their respective states and towns to stay put and said that his government is arranging all the necessary facilities for their living including food. He expressed his grief at the number of photographs, interviews coming out on social media showing the plight of the poor migrant workers who are walking miles on foot to reach their home. He said that it seems all governments and all the levels of the system have failed.

Delhi has added 381 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 6923. 49 patients have recovered from the disease in the last one day adding the recovered tally of the state to 2069. There are 4,781 active cases in Delhi while 73 people have died as per the data shown by the state government.

Delhi along with Punjab, Tamil Nadu, has accounted for the majority of new Coronavirus cases registered in the country over the last week. These states account for 44 per cent of the new Coronavirus cases registered in the country in the same period of time.