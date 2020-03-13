Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates: Schools, Colleges, Swimming pools to remain closed till March 31

The Government of India has issued helpline number +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus related complaints.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update: The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital is 6, according to the latest Government data. Delhi government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of the deadly new Coronavirus which has so far claimed thousands of lives worldwide. The latest state-wise official data on Novel Coronavirus cases be seen on the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (www.mohfw.gov.in).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has directed the authorities to shut all the swimming pools in the national capital till March 31, 2020. On the other hand, the AAP government also issued an order stating that all educational institutions such as schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, universities, private coaching and tuition centres to remain shut till March-end, except for holding examinations.

Total coronavirus cases in Delhi today

As per the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Delhi today is 06.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in India reached 75 on March 13, 2020. This included 58 Indians and 17 foreign nationals. The most number of novel coronavirus cases in India on March 12, 2020, was reported in Kerala (17), followed by Haryana (14), Maharashtra (11) and Uttar Pradesh (11). Union Territory of Ladakh has reported 3 coronavirus cases, while Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has also reported 1 case. The total number of cases in Rajasthan is 3, Telangana 1, Punjab 1, Karnataka 4, Tamil Nadu 1.

Central Coronavirus Helpline Number, Email ID:

The Government of India has issued helpline number +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus related complaints. You can also send mails on helpline email id for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com.

Coronavirus advisory: The Central Government has published several informative material to make people aware of the disease. People can protect themselves by practising frequent hand wash with soap and water or by using alcohol-based hand rub. Hand wash should be done even if the hand is visibly clean. One should cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing and see a doctor while feeling unwell. You should throw used tissued into closed bins immediately after use and avoid participating in large gatherings.