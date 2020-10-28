Coronavirus in Delhi: Highest single day spike with 4853 new cases, experts warn of huge jump in festive season

With an addition of 44 new Covid-19 related casualties, the total death toll in the city has reached 6356.

The Covid-19 situation in Delhi seems to be going in the red again as the national capital recorded the highest single day tally of Coronavirus cases on Tuesday. A total of 4,853 new cases of Coronavirus were traced in the city on Tuesday which has taken the total number of Coronavirus cases to 3,64,341. The previous highest number of Coronavirus cases were recorded in the city on September 16 with the addition of 4473 new cases, the Indian Express reported.

In addition to the single day highest increase in the Covid-19 tally, other indicators of the Covid-19 situation also seem to be pointing to a spike in the infection in the national capital. The daily positivity rate in Delhi also reached an all time high with about 8.48 percent of the total Covid-19 tests conducted on Tuesday emerging positive. A total of 57,210 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday. The daily positivity rate for the past three days has spiked to about 8 percent in contrast to about 6 percent positivity rate which was hovering for the last one month. With an addition of 44 new Covid-19 related casualties, the total death toll in the city has reached 6356.

Health experts had forewarned and predicted an increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the ongoing festive season and the increasing pollution. With hardly any movement restrictions and change in weather, the Covid-19 case trajectory might further move up according to experts. A high level expert committee headed by NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul had also predicted a huge jump in the covid-19 cases during the festival season to the tune of addition of about 15000 new cases everyday.

Dr B L Sherwal, who is the Medical director at the Rajiv Gandhi Super-Speciality Hospital told the Indian Express that the hospitals are gearing up to increase the number of beds anticipating a huge jump in the number of Coronavirus cases during the festive season.

With the race towards getting Covid-19 vaccine closer, the Delhi government has started preparing the list of healthcare workers who are supposed to be vaccinated in the first phase.