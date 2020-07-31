Coronavirus in Delhi: Govt’s COVID-19 serological survey Round 2 to begin Saturday

Delhi has reported 1,195 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. (Reuters file image)

Coronavirus in Delhi: After achieving a fairly successful run in containing the coronavirus crisis in the national capital which at one time was spiralling out of control, the Delhi government announced on Friday that the next round of sero-prevalence survey will begin on August 1. The second round of the COVID-19 serological survey which will be done between August 1 to 5 was announced by the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain when the government decided to conduct these surveys monthly to analyse the progression of the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

According to a PTI report, the district medical officer of a particular district will be entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out the serological survey under the detailed plan of action prepared by the Delhi government’s health department.

In the last and first round of the serological survey conducted in Delhi, 21,837 samples were collected and 23 per cent of the population living in the city was found to have developed the IgG antibody against the SARS Cov2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease. It was organised between June 27 to July 10 in a collaborative approach by the Delhi government and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Delhi has reported 1,195 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the state’s total tally to 1,35,598 while 1,206 people have recovered from the disease during the same time period. Delhi has also reported 27 new deaths due to the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours adding into the state’s death toll to 3,963. The total number of active cases in the national capital stands at 10,705.

The coronavirus cases in the national capital surged rapidly from the beginning of June and the infection rate at one time rose to 25 per cent. A coordinated effort between the centre and the state government by ramping up the tests for coronavirus in the city has managed to salvage the situation back to some extent.