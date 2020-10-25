  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus in Delhi: Govt prepared to tackle predicted rise in Covid-19 cases in upcoming festive, winter season, says Satyender Jain

October 25, 2020 9:30 PM

Jain's remark came after a high-level expert committee led by NITI Aayog member VK Paul had recently pointed out that hospitals in Delhi should prepare for 15,000 daily cases owing to a spike in respiratory illnesses with winter setting in along with COVID-19 cases.

"We are focused on containment, contact tracing and isolation to tackle the situation. We are completely cautious and prepared," Jain told reporters.

The Delhi government is prepared to tackle the predicted rise in COVID-19 cases in the upcoming festive and winter season, Health Minister Satyender Jain said on Sunday.

“The expert committee had said that due to winter and festive season, cases (of coronavirus disease per day) can spike up to 12,000-14,000 but right now it is around 4,000 (per day) so the situation is contained.

He said, “People should not show any leniency in following social distancing norms. People who are not wearing masks are also being penalised,” Jain said.

A total of 4,136 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Sunday, taking the tally to over 3.56 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 6,258.

