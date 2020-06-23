Coronavirus in Delhi: Govt issues SOP for home isolation, new rule for COVID-19 testing

As of June 23, Delhi has reported 62,655 covid-19 cases.

The Delhi Health Department has said covid-19 positive patients in the city, detected through the rapid antigen method, will now be examined by a medical officer at the testing site to figure out the severity of the illness.

According to a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the health department on Monday, as reported by PTI, all cases who test positive by the rapid antigen test will be examined by the medical officer on duty at the testing site to assess the severity of the illness that is pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic/ moderate or severe.”

And, the assessment by the medical officer shall effectively constitute as the assessment made at the covid-care centre, the SOP said. For patients who have tested positive in RT-PCR tests, the SOP said, a team of district surveillance officers will contact them through telephone to assess their conditions and the category of illness. And, ambulances will be used for shifting covid-19 patients to hospitals and covid care centres.

A special team of callers will record details of the people who were in contact with Covid-19 positive cases from the day the patient showed early symptoms, the SPO from the Delhi health department said.

According to the guidelines by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic civid-19 patients, unless they have co-morbid conditions, can opt for home quarantine. It also requires a separate room and toilet for the patient.

As per the SOP, mild or pre-symptomatic cases without home quarantine facility will be transferred to a Covid care centre; all moderate and severe illness patients will be transferred to the hospital. Patients who are in home quarantine will be discharged from treatment as per the discharge policy of the Union Health Ministry, which mandates discharge from home isolation after 10 days, the SOP added.