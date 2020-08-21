Coronavirus in Delhi: Doubling rate rises to 101 days, fatality rate declines to 1.4%

With only 12,000 active Covid-19 cases remaining in the city, the recovery rate has also spiked to 90.2 per cent against the national rate at 72.5 per cent.

The doubling rate of Covid-19 in the national capital has risen to over 100 days and the fatality rate has dropped down to 1.4 per cent, the Delhi government said in a statement on Thursday. The doubling rate indicates the extent of the spread of a disease by tracking the number of days during which the aggregate cases doubled in an area. In contrast, India’s doubling rate and fatality rate are much higher, at 28.8 days and 1.92 percent, respectively, according to a government statement quoted in an Indian Express report. With only 12,000 active Covid-19 cases remaining in the city, the recovery rate has also spiked to 90.2 per cent against the national rate at 72.5 per cent.

Highlighting the improvement seen in the Covid-19 situation in the city since the start of July, the government said that on July 1, the doubling rate in Delhi was the same as the national rate at 20 days. The doubling rate consistently rose to 58 days on July 17, 90 days on August 1 and has now reached 101.5 days, the statement added. A substantial drop in the positivity rate has also been seen in the national capital during the same period. The positivity rate tells the number of confirmed positive cases of the disease out of the total number tested. From the high of a whopping 30.85 percent on June 18, the positivity rate has come down to 10.57 percent. While 9,088 RT-PCR tests were conducted on June 18 out of which 2,804 emerged positive. In contrast, 4,106 RT-PCR tests conducted on August 16 resulted in only 434 confirmed positive cases, according to the data quoted in the Indian Express report.

The actual number of cases also mirrors the prevalence rate of the disease found in the latest round of the serological survey. In contrast to the first round survey conducted last month which found the spread in 22.86 % of the population, the survey conducted in the first week of August showed the prevalence of Covid-19 in 29.1%, which is a mere increase of 6 percent over the last month. On Thursday, 1215 cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Delhi taking the toll to 1,57,354 so far. 22 unfortunate deaths were also reported on the same day.