  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus in Delhi: COVID-19 death toll in national capital rises to 123; 425 fresh cases take tally to 8,895

By: |
Updated: May 15, 2020 4:15:01 PM

In a bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 123.

On Thursday, the total number of virus cases stood at 8,470, including 115 deaths.On Thursday, the total number of virus cases stood at 8,470, including 115 deaths.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 123, even as the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the national capital rose to 8,895 on Friday, authorities said.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 472 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike.

Related News

In a bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 123.

It said cumulative?death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Thursday, the total number of virus cases stood at 8,470, including 115 deaths.

With 425 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has mounted to 8,895.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus in Delhi COVID-19 death toll in national capital rises to 123 425 fresh cases take tally to 8895
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Doctors warn mobiles can be potential carrier of coronavirus in healthcare institutions
2Sunglasses with distance sensors to touchless doorbell: Students turn innovators to fight COVID-19
3COVID-19: Doctors warn mobiles can be potential carrier of coronavirus in healthcare institutions