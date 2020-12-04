Coronavirus in Delhi: Covid-19 positivity rate continues to fall; details

In Delhi, the number of containment zones has also been increased.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise over 3,000 per day in the national capital but the positivity rate has started falling. On Thursday, Delhi reported 3,734 new cases at a time when 75,230 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in the city. As a result, the positivity rate in the city has dropped to 4.96 per cent from 15.33 per cent over two weeks ago, according to a report by The Indian Express. It is to note that the positivity rate is considered as the percentage of people who are testing positive for the novel Coronavirus infection against the total number of people who are getting their tests done for it.

In the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city has reached 82 taking the total number of deaths in the national capital to 9,424. So far, 5,82,058 cases have been recorded in the city for COVID-19 infection. The report noted that RT-PCR tests conducted in the city on Thursday were RT-PCR (test set as a gold standard by ICMR for the most accuracy in detecting the infection) and the remaining tests conducted were rapid antigen tests, having a lower specificity rate.

In Delhi, the number of containment zones has also been increased. On November 27, there were 5,229 containment zones in Delhi, which on December 3 increased to 5,759. According to Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain, any area where more than three cases are being reported is being declared as a containment zone.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 situation in the city is “under control”, as the number of reported cases is going down. Kejriwal added that the state government has invested the most in Delhi’s health and education and the result of this investment is now visible in the health sector of the city during the pandemic.