  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus in Delhi: COVID-19 death toll in national capital mounts to 176; cases cross 11,000-mark

By: |
Published: May 20, 2020 3:10:59 PM

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 500 -- was recorded on May 19.

Coronavirus in Delhi, covid 19 death toll in delhi, coronavirus infection, delhi health department, coronavirus cases in delhi, latest news on coronavirus outbreakOn Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 10,554, including 166 deaths. (IE photo)

The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of the infection reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, took the total in the city over the 11,000-mark, authorities said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 500 — was recorded on May 19. In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 176, and the total number of cases mounted to 11,088.

Related News

It, however, added the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 10,554, including 166 deaths.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus in Delhi COVID-19 death toll in national capital mounts to 176 cases cross 11000-mark
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Noida, Greater Noida (Gautam Budh Nagar) Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Delhi-Noida movement and other details here
2Coronavirus: Safer way of sharing ventilators for COVID-19 patients developed
3Coronavirus in Delhi: Rohini Jail assistant superintendent tests COVID-19 positive