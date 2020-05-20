Coronavirus in Delhi: COVID-19 death toll in national capital mounts to 176; cases cross 11,000-mark

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 500 -- was recorded on May 19.
The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of the infection reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, took the total in the city over the 11,000-mark, authorities said.
The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 500 — was recorded on May 19. In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 176, and the total number of cases mounted to 11,088.
It, however, added the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.
On Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 10,554, including 166 deaths.
