Coronavirus in Delhi: COVID-19 death toll climbs to 208; highest spike of 660 cases take total to over 12K

By: |
Published: May 22, 2020 1:51:19 PM

In a bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi Health Department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 208, and the total number of cases mounted to 12,319.

This is the first time in Delhi that over 600 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 208, while 660 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported on Friday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the total in the city to 12,319, authorities said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 571 — was recorded on May 21.

This is the first time in Delhi that over 600 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.

Thursday was the third consecutive day, when 500 or more fresh cases were recorded in a day in the national capital.

In a bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi Health Department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 208, and the total number of cases mounted to 12,319.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Thursday, the the total number of cases stood at 11,659, including 194 deaths.

With 660 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 12,319.

