  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus in Delhi: COVID-19 death count 194; over 500 fresh cases for 3 consecutive days

By: |
Updated: May 21, 2020 4:19:32 PM

The previous highest single-day spike in fresh cases -- 534 -- was recorded on May 20.

Coronavirus in Delhi, COVID-19 death count in delhi, coronavirus cases in delhi, coronavirus infection,latest news on coronavirus outbreakOn Wednesday, the total number of cases stood at 11,088 and 176 deaths. (Representational image: IE)

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 194, while the highest single-day spike of 571 fresh cases on Thursday took the total number in the city to 11,659, authorities said. The previous highest single-day spike in fresh cases — 534 — was recorded on May 20.

This is the third consecutive day when 500 or more fresh cases have been reported in a day in Delhi so far. In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 194, and the total number of cases mounted to 11,659.

Related News

Also read: Check Coronavirus latest updates here: 

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Wednesday, the total number of cases stood at 11,088 and 176 deaths.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus in Delhi COVID-19 death count 194 over 500 fresh cases for 3 consecutive days
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NovaLead Pharma to conduct clinical trials for repurposed drug for COVID-19
2COVID-19: Strides Pharma to conduct bio-equivalence study on favipiravir in India
3Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Barabanki emerges as COVID-19 hotspot; 95 new cases