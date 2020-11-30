Coronavirus in Delhi: As Covid-19 cases plummet, vacant beds show an increase by 30 per cent

As the cases of Coronavirus in the national capital have started decreasing over the last few days, the availability of hospital beds for Coronavirus patients have shown an uptick by as many as 30 percent, the Indian Express reported. Out of a total of 18,691 beds spread across the 134 hospitals in the city, about 10,477 beds are vacant at the moment which is equal to 55.6 percent of the total beds. On November 11, when the city had registered a record daily increase of 8593 cases, only 7973 beds in different hospitals of the city were vacant out of the total stock of 16493 beds.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain in a tweet from his official account on Sunday highlighted the increase in the number of vacant beds and said that the total number of vacant beds had increased from 7973 to 10,411. Jain also said that an increase has also been registered in the ICU beds from a total of 518 vacant beds to 1524 ICU beds. The data was between the period of November 11 and November 29.

Dr. B L Sherwal, Medical Director, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital also acknowledged a dip in the daily number of admission of Coronavirus patients since the past seven days. Dr Sherwal also said that he hoped that the situation would further improve in the coming days.

On Sunday, the total number of new cases traced in the city was 4906 and a total of 68 COvid-19 related casualties were also reported on the same day. However, what appears to be an improvement is the low positivity rate of 7.64 percent recorded on Sunday. The total number of tests conducted in the city on Sunday was 64,186. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also observed that the number of cases and deaths had gone down in the city in the recent days.

Kejriwal said that there has been a decline in the Coronavirus infection since November 7 and he also cautioned the residents of the city to keep observing social distancing and necessary Covid-19 guidelines.