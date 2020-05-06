Coronavirus in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Delhi Fights Corona’ twitter handle to address COVID 19 queries

Twitter users can tweet their queries regarding ration, checkups, hospital-related queries or any other COVID-19 related questions by using the tag @DelhiVsCorona.

Coronavirus in Delhi: The state government of Delhi led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched a Twitter handle dedicated to providing Coronavirus-related information. The verified Twitter handle ‘Delhi Fights Corona’ ‘@DelhiVsCorona’ also addresses queries and complaints of common people pertaining to COVID-19. At a time when Delhi is facing cornavirus threat, the Twitter handle will ensure challening of authentic information about the disease and serve as a one-stop solution for all the COVID-19 related queries and complaints, the Delhi government said, according to PTI report.

The dedicated Twitter handle will be monitored by a team formed by CM Kejriwal himself. The team will gather real-time information from the government hospitals and will ensure authentic inftromation on the deadly contagious disease. Apart from this the team will also respond and resolve the issues of patients and doctors in the Delhi government hospitals.

Twitter users can tweet their queries regarding ration, checkups, hospital-related queries or any other COVID-19 related questions by using the tag @DelhiVsCorona. The team of representatives will ensure swift and speedy action on the issues related to COVID-19 treatment raised by people. This will help reduce panic and anxiety amongst the citizens of Delhi, the statement reads.

Delhi is grappled with the coronavirus outbreak even as lockdown extension has been implemented. All eleven districts have been categorised as ‘Red Zones’ by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on May 6 revealed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Delhi stood at 5,104. Out of these as many as 206 COVID-19 related cases were reported in 24 hours. Total 1,468 patients have recovered, while 17 are on ventilator. The doubling rate of COVID-19 in Delhi is 11 days now, Jain was quoted as saying by ANI.