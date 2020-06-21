Coronavirus in Delhi: Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal review COVID-19 situation; govt to focus on contact tracing

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia discussed key strategies with Home Minister Amit Shah during the meeting. (Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

Coronavirus in Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi CM and Deputy CM and Health Secretary Priti Sudan, among others, ANI reported.

After the meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the Delhi government was closely monitoring COVID-19 situation in Delhi, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia discussed key strategies with Home Minister Amit Shah on making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas, ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government had fixed the charges for COVID-19 isolation beds at private hospitals between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000. The charges for ICU beds with ventilator were fixed at Rs 15,000-18,000 per day, PTI reported.

As per a tweet by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a maximum of 60% beds in any private hospital will be dedicated for coronavirus patients and those bed for COVID-19 patients will be provided at subsidised rates, reported PTI.

Sisodia had tweeted that it had been decided that “100% COVID beds shall be subsidised upto an upper limit of 60% of total hospital capacity”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had also issued an order capping the price for COVID-19 tests at Rs 2,400.

The order by Delhi Government said that the new charges fixed for an isolation bed including PPE cost were Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000; charges for an ICU bed without ventilator was set at Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000, and charges for an ICU bed with ventilator would be Rs 15,000-18,000 at private hospitals.