Coronavirus in Delhi: All 16 co-workers of Pizza delivery boy in South Delhi test negative

The test reports of all sixteen employees, who had come in contact with Coronavirus positive Pizza delivery boy in South Delhi, have come negative. The administration had taken test samples of the employees at the pizza house after the delivery boy tested positive on April 14. Apart from his co-workers, a large number of customers whom he had delivered food had also been out under home quarantine. However, the administration has only tested his co-workers who were in the high-risk category.

South Delhi District Magistrate B M Mishra told IE that the high risk and low-risk categories were created by health professionals after the case came to light. He also told IE that no customers he delivered food to have been tested so far but all of them will continue to remain in strict home quarantine for 14 days. Officials also added that the tests of customers will also be conducted if any of them show any symptoms of COVID-19.

News about the pizza delivery boy contracted with COVID-19 had sent shockers among the residents and the administration of Malviya Nagar and Hauz Rani. Before turning positive, the delivery boy had been suffering from persistent cough and fever for the past three weeks. He had self-reported to Safdurganj hospital and requested the doctors to test him. After several requests, his samples were tested at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital which turned positive.

How the delivery boy came in the grip of Coronavirus remains unclear. Officials have also hinted at the possibility of his coming in contact with a positive customer in the Malviya Nagar area. The area of Malviya Nagar and Hauz Rani have been declared containment zones by the administration.

Before testing positive, the pizza boy had delivered food in 72 houses spread in the five-kilometre radius of the restaurant.