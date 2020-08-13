Coronavirus in Delhi: 956 fresh COVID-19 cases take national capital’s tally to 1,49,460

The number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 15,356.

Delhi recorded 956 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.49 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,167, authorities said.

Fourteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department.

The number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 15,356.

On Wednesday, the daily cases count was 1,113 while 14 deaths were reported.

The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 10,975, from 10,946 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital?had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,153 on Wednesday.

The bulletin on Thursday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,167 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,49,460.