Coronavirus in Delhi: 13 fresh COVID-19 deaths in national capital; cases rise to 7,639

Published: May 12, 2020 1:58:40 PM

In the first week of May, the city had also recorded its largest single-day spike of 448 new COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus in Delhi, covid 19 deaths in delhi, covid 19 cases, delhi health department, COVID-19 in Delhi, latest news on coronavirus outbreakOn Monday, the total number of cases stood at 7,233 with 73 deaths. (File photo: IE)

Delhi recorded 13 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, the highest single-day spike in coronavirus fatalities in the national capital, according to city government authorities. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 7,639, with 406 new cases.

In a bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Delhi health department, however, carried a footnote that certain figures mentioned in it, including death toll, were subject to change on receipt of additional information.

On Monday, the total number of cases stood at 7,233 with 73 deaths. With 13 more fatalities, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 86.

