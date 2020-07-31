Coronavirus in Delhi: 1,195 fresh COVID-19 cases take capital’s tally to 1,35,598; death toll climbs to 3,963

The active cases tally on Friday was 10,705, down from 10,743 the previous day.

Delhi recorded 1,195 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.35 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,963, authorities said.

On Monday, the daily cases count had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months. From Tuesday onwards, cases have been reported in excess of 1,000.

Twenty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin released on Friday.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,936 on Thursday.

The Friday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,963 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,35,598.