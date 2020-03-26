Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh Latest Updates: 3 COVID-19 positive cases in Chhattisgarh

Apart from imposing lockdown, the Chhattisgarh government has adopted all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly new Coronavirus which has so far claimed thousands of lives worldwide. (Reuters image)

Chhattisgarh is slowly started getting infected by deadly Coronavirus as two positive COVID-19 cases have reported on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases has touched 3 so far. According to the secretary of the state health department, one of the cases was reported from the capital city of the state Raipur and another from Rajnandgaon district. However, the state government has assured people in the state there is nothing to panic. The state government has stated that all necessary arrangements have been made for the treatment of the patient. Last week, a 24-year-old woman, who had returned to Raipur from London, was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state. All the districts in the state have been placed under complete lockdown along with other parts of India.

Apart from imposing lockdown, the Chhattisgarh government has adopted all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly new Coronavirus which has so far claimed thousands of lives worldwide. The latest state-wise official data on Novel Coronavirus cases be seen on the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (www.mohfw.gov.in)

Total coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh today

As per the official website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed cases for Indian nationals in Chhattisgarh is 3 and the total confirmed cases for foreign nationals are nil. The total number of casualties stood at none.

Central Coronavirus Helpline Number, Email ID:

The Government of India has issued helpline number +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus related complaints. You can also send mails on helpline email id for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com.

Coronavirus advisory: The Central Government has published several informative materials to make people aware of the disease. People can protect themselves by practicing frequent hand wash with soap and water or by using alcohol-based hand rub. Hand wash should be done even if the hand is visibly clean. One should cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing and see a doctor while feeling unwell. You should throw used tissued into closed bins immediately after use and avoid participating in large gatherings.