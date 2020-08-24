Coronavirus in Bihar: PM CARES allocates funds for 2 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in Patna, Muzaffarpur

The tally of Coronavirus patients in the state so far has crossed 1,22,156 with the capital city of Patna and Muzaffarpur among the worst affected areas of the state.

Amidst the consistent rise in the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak in Bihar and the stretched health infrastructure, two new dedicated hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 with 500-bed capacity each have been built utilising the resources of PM CARES funds, ANI reported. The Prime Minister’s Office in a formal statement said that PM-CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for the establishment of two dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 at Patna and Muzaffarpur respectively. The statement also added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had been roped in for the construction of the hospitals. It also said that the new hospitals will go a long way in improving COVID-19 care in the eastern state.

While the hospital at Bihta, Patna will be inaugurated today, the hospital constructed at Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated soon, the PMO said. Since the health workers of the state are already stretched, special staff of health workers from the Armed Force Medical Services will be stationed to man both the hospitals, the PMO statement informed.

Of the 500 beds at both the hospitals, 125 beds are designated ICU beds while the rest 375 are normal COVID-19 beds. All beds have also been provided with the facility of oxygen support to cater to the respiratory problems being faced by a large number of severe patients of Coronavirus.

