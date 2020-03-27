Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Update: Total COVID-19 positive cases touch 9; One with ‘no travel history’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured migrant workers from the state of helping during this 21-day complete lockdown period. (Representative image by Reuters)

Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Update: Bihar is witnessing a steady rise in positive Coronavirus cases. Two new cases of COVID-19 positive have been reported from Bihar even as the state has been placed under ‘complete lockdown’ along with other parts of India. The total Coronavirus positive cases in Bihar have touched 9, as per ANI report. One of these two coronavirus patients is from Siwan and had traveled to Dubai. Another one is from Nalanda. The person, however, has no travel history to any of the foreign countries, the ANI report said.

Apart from imposing lockdown, the state government has adopted all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly new Coronavirus which has so far claimed thousands of lives worldwide. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 1000 allowance for poor people. He has also assured migrant workers from the state of helping during this 21-day complete lockdown period. The latest state-wise official data on Novel Coronavirus cases be seen on the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (www.mohfw.gov.in)

Total coronavirus cases in Bihar today

As per the latest data published by the Union Health Ministry on March 27, total Coronavirus positive cases for Indian nationals in Bihar are 6. So far no there is no COVID-19 case for any foreign nationals. No one has been cured or discharged or migrated. Only one death due to coronavirus has been reported from Bihar.

Central Coronavirus Helpline Number, Email ID:

The Government of India has issued helpline number +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus related complaints. You can also send mails on helpline email id for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com.

Coronavirus advisory: The Central Government has published several informative materials to make people aware of the disease. People can protect themselves by practising frequent hand wash with soap and water or by using alcohol-based hand rub. Hand wash should be done even if the hand is visibly clean. One should cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing and see a doctor while feeling unwell. You should throw used tissued into closed bins immediately after use and avoid participating in large gatherings.