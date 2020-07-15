Coronavirus in Bihar: 20 staffers in Governor house test positive for COVID-19; Details

The death toll in the state is 174.

Coronavirus in India: Staffers in Bihar Governor house test positive for COVID-19! As the number of coronavirus cases in India continue to spike, news agency ANI on Wednesday reported that around 20 staff members at the house of Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan have tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes a day after Bihar announced a complete lockdown from July 16 to July 31 amid the rising number of cases in the state.

Bihar has so far witnessed 19,284 cases of coronavirus, out of which over 6,000 cases continue to be active. The death toll in the state is 174. In India, the total number of cases have crossed 9.3 lakh, of which nearly 3.2 lakh are active, while the nationwide death toll has crossed 24,000.

On Tuesday evening, Union Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh announced that he was going into self-isolation, after it was reported that Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief had tested positive for COVID-19. Singh had met the BJP chief of the UT during his visit to Kashmir on Sunday.