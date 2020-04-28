  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 82 fresh COVID-19 cases reported, tally touches 1,259

By: |
Updated: April 28, 2020 12:57:25 PM

The total number of patients cured and discharged from hospitals increased to 258 as 23 were sent home in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

Coronavirus, Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, COVID-19 cases, covid 19 death cases, coronavirus cases in andhra prtdaesh,latest news on coronavirus outbreakFor the fourth consecutive day, no Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the state as the toll remained at 31,a government bulletin said.

The rapid spread of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh continued as 82 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate to 1,259 on Tuesday. For the fourth consecutive day, no Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the state as the toll remained at 31,a government bulletin said.

The total number of patients cured and discharged from hospitals increased to 258 as 23 were sent home in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. Kurnool, the worst-affected district in AP recorded 40 fresh cases, taking the overall count to 332.

Related News

Guntur and Krishna- the second and third in the order registered 17 and 13 new cases to aggregate 254 and 223
respectively. In Kurnool, 12 coronavirus patients were discharged and 10 in Guntur on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Also read| Check latest updates on Coronavirus here:

The state now has 970 active CoViD-19 cases. The bulletin said 5,783 samples were tested in the last
24 hours, taking the aggregate so far to 80,334. Of the total, 79,075 turned negative in the tests. With over 1,400 tests per million population, the state government claimed that it has topped the country in conducting the CoViD-19 screening.

The Health department officials attribute the spurt in number of cases to the increased testing.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh 82 fresh COVID-19 cases reported tally touches 1259
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid Pharma: Andhra launches app to trace people buying medicines for fever, cold
2Nipah lessons helped; there is no one-stroke flattening of the curve: Kerala Health Minister
3Lucknow hospital begins plasma therapy to treat 58-year-old COVID-19 patient