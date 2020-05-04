Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 67 new Covid-19 cases reported in state; number rises to 1,650

The toll in the state stood at 33 and the number of discharged at 524, leaving 1,093 active coronavirus cases. (Representational image: IE)

Kurnool district Collector G Veerapandian went into a self-imposed isolation after the previous municipal commissioner of the city tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said, even as 25 fresh cases of the virus were reported in the district on Monday, out of the 67 additions in Andhra Pradesh.

The Collector, however, tested negative for the virus, the sources said. Kurnool is the hotbed of coronavirus in AP with the highest number of 491 cases and 10 deaths so far. Also, 86 patients had recovered. The Andhra Pradesh government set yet another record by conducting as many as 10,292 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m on Monday even as the COVID-19 cases reached 1,650.

For the third consecutive day, no coronavirus deaths were reported in the state while 36 patients were discharged from hospitals, according to the latest bulletin. The toll in the state stood at 33 and the number of discharged at 524, leaving 1,093 active coronavirus cases.

The other hotspots, Guntur and Krishna districts, also reported 19 and 12 fresh cases, taking their aggregate to 338 and 278 respectively. Visakhapatnam reported six fresh cases and Kadapa four while Chittoor added one to its count. In all, 1,25,229 tests were conducted in the state till date of which 1,23,579 turned negative for coronavirus.